Canadian Folk Music Awards cancelled for Charlottetown
The Canadian Folk Music Awards, scheduled for Charlottetown April 3-4, have been cancelled over concerns about COVID-19.
‘Health and safety … is paramount’
In a news release Friday morning, organizers said the decision was made on the advice of governments, public health authorities and medical experts, and in consultation with the folk music community.
"The health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff and the general public is paramount and the rapidly changing course of the pandemic world-wide is difficult to predict," the news release said.
Tickets for the event can be refunded.
The organizers said they will be exploring alternative ways to celebrate the achievements of this year's nominees.
