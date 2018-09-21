New
Catherine MacLellan up for 2 Canadian Folk Music Awards
P.E.I.'s Catherine MacLellan has been nominated for two Canadian Folk Music Awards, and two other Island acts are also on the list.
Dylan Menzie, East Pointers also nominated
MacLellan was nominated for Contemporary Singer of the Year and best Solo Artist.
Dylan Menzie is also competing for Contemporary Singer of the Year. The two Islanders are up against singers from Montreal, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Alberta.
The East Pointers were nominated for Ensemble of the Year. What We Leave Behind is their second album. Their first, Secret Victory, won a Juno.
