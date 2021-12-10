Canadian Blood Services seeks donations ahead of Labour Day weekend
Over 250 open appointments to donate between now and end of September in P.E.I.
Canadian Blood Services is asking Islanders to donate blood in the days leading up to the Labour Day weekend.
The organization put out an urgent call for donations two weeks ago amid a 20 per cent dip in collections during the summer months.
While Canadian Blood Services said that donations look to be picking up, the need in P.E.I. is high.
"We tend to see an increase in … the need over long weekends," said Kathy Gracie, the associate director of donor relations for the Atlantic region with Canadian Blood Services.
There are over 250 open appointments to donate blood on the Island between now and the end of September.
Canadian Blood Services is advising those ages 17 and up to consider donating blood with other people in their workplace or classroom when their usual routine resumes in the fall.
Gracie said Canadian Blood Services has lost about 31,000 donors during the pandemic.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
