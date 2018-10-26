Bringing in the troops: Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces engineers descending on P.E.I.

There'll be no shortage of skilled labour on P.E.I. in November. Approximately 450 Canadian Armed Forces engineers are descending on the Island, where they'll be tackling a dozen different construction and renovation projects.

"The last thing the army wants these people to have is skill fade," said Capt. Jamie Tobin, one of the force's public affairs officers. "What these projects give soldiers the opportunity to do is get that hands-on technical training with challenging projects."

Fifty of the engineers are arriving this week to take on the first training exercise: setting up a massive camp at Slemon Park where all the soldiers will stay throughout the month.

Members of 4 Engineer Support Regiment from 5 CDSB Gagetown, N.B., complete the building of shelters at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, Oct. 18, 2017. They will be building a similar camp as part of Exercise NIHILO SAPPER 2018 in Slemon Park, P.E.I. (Sergeant Bernie Kuhn/Canadian Armed Forces)

"This exercise confirms their ability to build a 600-person camp, just in case they may be called upon to build a camp somewhere around the world," explained Tobin.

From there, hundreds of regular members and reservists from New Brunswick's CFB Gagetown will land on P.E.I., and get to work on a wide range of projects — from renovating Summerside's Boys and Girls Club, to building a wheelchair accessible walkway at Montague's Royal Canadian Legion, to constructing a new bridge on Lennox Island.

Cpl. Ben Wierdsma manoeuvres a steel girder that will span the distance between two bases to support a small bridge in Rockwood Park, in St. John N.B. on Nov. 17, 2015 during Exercise NIHILO SAPPER 2015. (WO Jerry Kean/Canadian Armed Forces)

"It's very much a community partnership," said Tobin. "Whether it be a local not-for-profit, or a government department we're working with, they provide the financial and material requirements. What the army offers is skilled labour in the forms of troops and expertise."

This is the third year the Canadian Armed Forces have taken the engineering training exercise on the road, away from their regular training camp in Gagetown.

Cpl. Bryan cleans up extra lumber after Canadian Armed Forces engineers built a 13 metre wooden and steel structure bridge across a chasm on a hiking trail in Rockwood Park, in St. John N.B. on Nov. 19, 2015. (WO Jerry Kean/Canadian Armed Forces)

Tobin says Islanders will have a chance to see the temporary base camp in Slemon Park up close, at an afternoon open house.

The aim is to have the 12 projects completed by November 23rd.

"It's all about leaving a lasting impression here on P.E.I., as a way of saying thank you for hosting this exercise and hosting almost 500 soldiers for the month of November."

With files from Brian Higgins and Steve Bruce