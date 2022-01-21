Rare find as staff get ready for 2023 Winter Games

Staff preparing for the upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I. found a bit of history from the games held on the Island more than 20 years ago.

While clearing out a room at the Eastlink Centre in preparation for the big event, staff found a piece of memorabilia — a white hardhat with a 1991 Canada Winter Games emblem on the front.

Bobby Mitchell has worked at the Eastlink Centre for 31 years, including those winter games. He thought everything was tossed out from that event.

"It's a little dirty, a little banged up," Mitchell said.

The helmet would have been used for officials taking tours of the building while things were under construction.

It was a rare find, Mitchell said

"It was sitting on a ledge, right at the back of the room," he said.

"We kind of looked at each other, kind of shocking at first."

Other mementos found

They haven't decided what they will do with the hat just yet, but it's not the first time memorabilia from the games has appeared.

Over the years, Mitchell and other staff members have also found flags, pins, and a stencil that was used for the back of workers' coveralls.

Mitchell has also kept pins that young athletes gave him personally in 1991.

"Brings back memories for sure," he said.

Excited for another games

Mitchell is looking forward to the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

"I was pretty excited I was going to get one more winter games before I retired. I really enjoyed meeting the people, the kids. They are so excited," he said.

"It certainly was an experience and I can't wait to do it again."