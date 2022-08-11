P.E.I. Canada Winter Games looking for another 2,300 volunteers
Volunteers are 'lifeblood' of the games as well as community ambassadors, CEO says
About 2,700 volunteers have already signed up for the 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I., more than half of what is needed, according to CEO Kyle Dudley.
"Volunteers are the lifeblood of the games," he said. "Not only are they our community ambassadors, but they're also the ones that are going to make these games successful."
Dudley is confident the organization will reach its goal of 5,000 volunteers in the next few months — everyone from ticket takers to drivers to people who provide meals to the athletes and officials.
Meanwhile, Dudley said the new residence under construction at the University of Prince Edward Island is on schedule to be ready to house the athletes, coaches and officials arriving for the two-week event.
He said there is also an opportunity for tourism operators to house some guests as well.
The winter games will be held from Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown
People can sign up to become a volunteer at the Canada Winter Games website.
