Tuna challenge off P.E.I. cut short by rainy, windy weather

Twelve teams from as far away as Hawaii and Australia competed in the 47th annual Tuna Cup Challenge off North Lake, P.E.I., last week.

The three-day event had to be cut to two days because of rainy, windy weather on Saturday.

Team C Lions from Granby, Que., the only team to catch and release three tuna, were declared the winners at a banquet Saturday night at the Eastern Kings Community Centre in Souris.

Team C Lions caught and released tuna that were 96, 95 and 87 inches long.

The largest tuna caught and released was 108 inches long.

Each team was allowed to catch and release two tunas per day. Points were assigned based on 100 points for each fish landed and released and one point per inch in length.

