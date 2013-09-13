Double OT loss makes Canadian goalball's road to Paralympics steeper

The Canadian women's goalball team failed to qualify for next year's Paralympics in Tokyo at the Parapan American games on the weekend — but still has a possible route to Tokyo.

The six-member team failed to secure a place during the competitions in Lima, Peru, but could hardly have come closer, losing the semi-final game to Brazil 4-3 in double overtime.

"We knew we couldn't take the loss," said unofficial team captain Amy Kneebone Burk of Charlottetown.

"With just six seconds left in double overtime Brazil got one by us and it was heartbreaking, not only for the fact that we knew we were now playing for bronze but because everyone played so well, and you could tell that everyone wanted the win."

The team recovered to beat Mexico 10-0 for bronze.

Kneebone said the team now has to wait for the results of the European and Asian championships, but she thinks the odds are good the Canadian women will still get to go to Tokyo.

That would be the 29-year-old's fourth Paralympic Games.

