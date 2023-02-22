Canada Games offering a trial run for an extended tourism season on P.E.I.

The 2023 Canada Games have created a mid-winter tourism boost for Prince Edward Island, to the satisfaction of tourism industry leaders.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, said the Games are a trial run for what a year-round tourism season could look like on the Island.

"We talk about winter tourism a lot and extending the season as part of our tourism strategy," she said. "So this is a really great opportunity to have some of our operators kind of test that market and see what really works for them this time of year."

Clemence said some tourism operators that are normally closed during the winter months have opened fully or are experimenting with limited hours during the Games.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, says the Canada Games show what a year-round tourism season could look like on the Island. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said the region's tourism operators and destination marketing organizations have been working together with Games organizers to promote activities during the Games.

"We've actually had a really collaborative effort for the past few months … to say, 'These are the events and activities that are coming with Canada Games and here's some opportunities for you,'" she said.

Looping in Games visitors

Susan Freeman, executive director of Meetings and Conventions P.E.I., said they've been working hard to get information out to visitors about what's open during the Games.

"We want to make sure that all those front-desk staff know what people are asking, what there is to do," said Freeman. "We don't want anyone to not know what activities are going on."

Freeman says the games are "a dream come true" because they demonstrate P.E.I.'s year-round potential.

"It helps everyone in our province when we have groups in, you know, 12 months of the year," said Freeman.

"This is fantastic for us opening our destination up to so many individuals that perhaps haven't been here before and hopefully we'll see, you know, what a great spot this is to bring back their board or their association."

While the Games wrap up March 5, both Clemence and Freeman said they hope the impact will last for years to come.

"We want to ensure the best experience possible and encourage all of those visitors to come back," said Clemence.

"I think having the ability to showcase the best of what Prince Edward Island has to offer today will help the repeat visitation later on."