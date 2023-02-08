Team P.E.I. comes together to celebrate athletes, coaches ahead of Canada Games

Hundreds of Island athletes, coaches and volunteers came together to kick off the start of the 2023 Canada Games festivities at the Team P.E.I. athlete celebration.

It was the first – and only – time all of the athletes representing Team P.E.I. at the games will be together under one roof. More than 200 athletes and team officials were at the event Tuesday at the Delta hotel in Charlottetown to celebrate the hard work they've put in to make it this far.

"It's pretty awesome to see them coming together," said Jo-Anne Wallace, Chef de Mission for Team P.E.I.

"They're just starting to figure out that they're part of something larger, because they've been part of their own team but now they're really starting to figure out they're part of something bigger."

The event is a chance for athletes from different sports to meet each other before the games begin and for their families, friends and communities to celebrate the fact that they will be representing the Island during the games, she said.

"It's really a rally to showcase all of our athletes and all the hard work they've done to get here."

'On home soil'

For ringette player Callie Veld from Souris, the event was the first of many chances she'll get to share her accomplishments with the people that mean the most to her.

"Just knowing that we're going to have this home crowd and so much support behind us, it's going to be amazing," Veld said.

'It's so exciting just to see these people who have watched me from age 3 or 4 to now to come and see me compete,' says ringette player Callie Veld. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's so exciting just to see these people who have watched me from age 3 or 4 to now to come and see me come and compete, it's super exciting."

Hayden Ford from Warren Grove, who has been playing badminton for 10 years, is competing in the Canada Games for the second time. She was an athlete in Red Deer, Alberta in 2019 and said being able to welcome athletes to P.E.I. will make it a completely different experience.

"I worked really hard to make the Canada Games in 2019 so to be able to represent again on home soil in 2023 is an honour, " she said.

"It's going to be really exciting to have a bunch of people I know watching the games, a bunch of people I go to school with and having it be on the campus I go to school on."

C.J. Keliher is heading to his fourth Canada Games as coach of the men's gymnastic team and he says this kick-off celebration is when the competition starts to feel real. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Ford said her mom came to watch her compete in Red Deer and now her brother and dad will be able to watch her play this time.

Hockey player Renee Chapman from Souris said her family from New Brunswick will be making the trip over to watch her play.

"It's super great to be going to the Canada Games, but to do it on home soil and have that home crowd it just makes it a little sweeter," she said.

Chapman said right now the focus is on spending lots of time together as a team to count down the days until the games begin.

A long process and hard work

It wasn't just a special night for the athletes.Coaches and team staff are getting excited too.

C.J. Keliher competed in the Canada Games in 1995 and 1999 and has coached the men's gymnastic team since 2011. He said preparations for this year's games began as soon as the 2019 games ended.

Hockey player Renee Chapman says being able to compete in P.E.I. means her whole family will be able to watch her play, including family coming over from New Brunswick for the games. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

His team trains five days a week for more than three hours and each athlete brings commitment and dedication to the sport. Something he's thrilled to see pay off at events like this.

"Although they're leading up to something special they don't get the experience or the feel of it being a multi-sport games until they come together with the other teams," Keliher said.

"This will be their first time being together with a number of other teams so this is when it really starts to get real," he said.

Jo-Anne Wallace, chef de mission for Team P.E.I., says the celebration is a chance for all the athletes to come under one roof to meet each other before the competition begins. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I think everyone's starting to get really excited," said Jess Cameron, head coach of the women's hockey team. She said getting to this point and putting together the final team has been a long process, and her players are ready to hit the ice.

"These girls are so resilient and so ready to compete I think they're just excited to be here and put on a show," she said.

Flag bearers announced

After the teams had a chance to meet, play games and take photos they were officially introduced during an athlete celebration ceremony.

Richard Pellissier-Lush and Kelly Sark from Lennox Island started the ceremony by singing the Mi'kmaq Honour Song to honour all the athletes, coaches and staff involved in the games.

Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson then congratulated the crowd and wished them luck as their competitions begin.

The 2023 Winter Canada Games will run at venues across P.E.I. from Feb. 18 until March 5. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's great to see you all together as we get ready to welcome the nation to our Island," Hudson said.

"Every step on this journey has mattered and has shaped you to stand here in this room, and now you are here. And I want you to know that we are behind you. All of P.E.I. is behind you."

Team P.E.I. also announced Ryan Dwyer and Ella Lenentine as the province's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the games.

Dwyer, who is from Stratford, will be competing in men's gymnastics and hockey during the games and Lenentine will compete in curling and mixed doubles.

The 2023 Winter Canada Games will run at venues across P.E.I. from Feb. 18 until March 5.