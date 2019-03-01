P.E.I. wins Canada Games silver in archery
Islander struggled in early rounds
Sixteen-year-old Kristen Arsenault of Wellington will be bring home a silver medal to P.E.I. from the Canada Games in Red Deer.
She won the medal in compound archery Thursday after battling back from a sixth place position in the early rounds.
"I was kind of bummed out about last night but, you know, tried to keep my hopes up and remember that today is where it all happens," Arsenault told Mainstreet's Matt Rainnie.
"I came back today with an open mind and just kind of here to have fun. That's exactly what I did and I ended myself in second place."
She said it never occurred to her that she might medal until she won her semi-final.
"My expectations were to just shoot a personal best and to shoot really well and just see where I ended up," she said.
Arsenault has been competing in archery for about five years. She said the reality of winning a medal hasn't sunk in for her yet.
This is P.E.I.'s second medal at the games. Mikey Perry won a bronze medal in judo earlier this week.
With files from Mainstreet
