2023 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony
The 2023 Canada Winter Games kicked off in P.E.I. over the weekend, as athletes from all 10 provinces and three territories attended the opening ceremony in Charlottetown.
Traditional Mi'kmaw dancing, legendary fictional Islander Anne Shirley greeted crowd
Over the next two weeks, more than 3,600 athletes will compete in over 150 events including curling, freestyle skiing, hockey, ringette, squash and table tennis.