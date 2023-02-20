Content
PEI·Photos

2023 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony

The 2023 Canada Winter Games kicked off in P.E.I. over the weekend, as athletes from all 10 provinces and three territories attended the opening ceremony in Charlottetown.

Traditional Mi'kmaw dancing, legendary fictional Islander Anne Shirley greeted crowd

CBC News ·
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)

The 2023 Canada Winter Games kicked off in P.E.I. over the weekend as athletes from all 10 provinces and three territories attended the opening ceremony in Charlottetown.

Over the next two weeks, more than 3,600 athletes will compete in over 150 events including curling, freestyle skiing, hockey, ringette, squash and table tennis.

(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Matthew Murnaghan/Canada Games Council)
(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Matthew Murnaghan/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Bimal Grewal/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
2023 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony (Darrell Theriault/Canada Games Council)
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)
(Phil Matusiewicz/Canada Games Council)
(Phil Matusiewicz/Canada Games Council)
(Phil Matusiewicz/Canada Games Council)
(Katherine Drake/Canada Games Council)
now