P.E.I.'s first Canada Winter Games medal comes in judo
Twelve days into the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta., Mikey Perry has won a bronze in the 50 kg division of the individual judo event.

'Everybody's so excited,' says team's chef de mission

Sara Fraser · CBC News ·
Bronze medal winner Mikey Perry, left, with Team P.E.I. chef de mission Jo-Anne Wallace at the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alta. (Team PEI Canada Games/Facebook )

Mikey Perry of Brackley Beach, P.E.I., has won the Island's first medal of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta. 

Perry beat teammate R.J. Hetherington to take a bronze in the 50 kg division of the men's individual judo event. 

"We knew we were getting a bronze either way," said Team P.E.I. chef de mission Jo-Anne Wallace, on the phone from the medal ceremony in Red Deer. 

P.E.I. had four athletes in bronze medal matches in judo Tuesday, she said.

'Very exciting for our team'

"It's so wonderful, everybody's so excited and it's just a real boost for the rest of the week," Wallace said. "It really is very exciting for our team." 

Mikey Perry's match with his teammate R.J. Hetherington was 'really close,' says Perry's mother, Trish Gregory. (Team PEI Canada Games/Facebook )

Wallace then passed her phone to Mikey's mother, Trish Gregory. 

She said watching the medal match was "stressful," because her son was fighting an opponent from the same province.

"So it's hard when you know both of the kids out there — very emotional." 

The match went into overtime, Gregory said, until Mikey scored a point. 

"It was really close," she said. 

'A nice bonus'

Miky was "ecstatic" with the win, his mother said.

"He was very emotional. I think it took him quite a while for it to sink in that he won." 

Perry attends Stonepark Intermediate School in Charlottetown. 

"We all know that medals aren't everything, but it's a nice bonus when Team P.E.I. can pick up a medal at the games," Wallace said. 

The games wrap up this Saturday. 

