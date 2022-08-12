Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont.

It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend.

The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition.

R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a bronze medal in the competition.

The Canada Games will close Aug. 21.