Canada Games officials looking to partner with P.E.I. municipalities

Officials with the 2023 Canada Games have been in discussions with municipalities across P.E.I. about financial and other support.

Kyle Dudley, CEO of the 2023 Winter Games to be held on P.E.I., said fundraising efforts and municipal partnerships are important for a non-profit.

So far, officials have met with Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Three Rivers.

Dudley said the request to Charlottetown and Summerside is to provide $50 per resident, and smaller communities are being asked for $25 per resident.

He said there are other ways municipalities can help if financial support is not possible.

"If they're not able to financially support, then how can we work with them … either from a volunteer perspective, from a promotional perspective?"

More from CBC P.E.I.