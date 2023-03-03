Arden Hopkin, 15, wins Team P.E.I.'s 2nd medal at 2023 Canada Games
Young archer has been participating in the sport for only one year
Host Prince Edward Island has earned its second medal at the 2023 Canada Games, a bronze in archery on Day 14 of competition.
The latest medallist is 15-year-old Arden Hopkin, who placed third in male recurve archery on Friday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.
The Pleasant Grove teen had been participating in the sport for just one year.
He will still be eligible to compete when the next Winter Games roll around in 2027.
The gold medal went to Ryder Wilson from Team Manitoba, and Luke Smollett of Team Alberta will take home the silver.
P.E.I.'s first medal of these Games was won on Thursday, a judo silver medal for Lucas MacDonald of Stratford.
