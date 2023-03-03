Content
Arden Hopkin, 15, wins Team P.E.I.'s 2nd medal at 2023 Canada Games

Host Prince Edward Island has earned its second medal at the 2023 Canada Games, a bronze in archery on Day 14 of competition.

Young archer has been participating in the sport for only one year

Carolyn Ryan · CBC News ·
Four people stand in a line, with a teenaged boy holding a strip of three colourful targets with holes visible in the innermost rings.
Medallist Arden Hopkin, second from left, is shown holding the archery targets that earned him the bronze medal in male recurve on Friday. With him are archery coach Kevin Arsenault, Duncan Crawford of Archery P.E.I., and archery team manager Karla Crawford. (Submitted by Kristen MacDonald)

Host Prince Edward Island has earned its second medal at the 2023 Canada Games, a bronze in archery on Day 14 of competition. 

The latest medallist is 15-year-old Arden Hopkin, who placed third in male recurve archery on Friday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. 

The Pleasant Grove teen had been participating in the sport for just one year. 

He will still be eligible to compete when the next Winter Games roll around in 2027.

The gold medal went to Ryder Wilson from Team Manitoba, and Luke Smollett of Team Alberta will take home the silver. 

P.E.I.'s first medal of these Games was won on Thursday, a judo silver medal for Lucas MacDonald of Stratford.

Archery
Members of P.E.I.'s Canada Games archery team practise at the Covehead range before the Games. From left, Avery Crawford, Isabella Doucette, Arden Hopkin and Keegan Crawford. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)
