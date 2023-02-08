How to watch the 2023 Canada Winter Games being held on P.E.I.

So you want to take in some of the Canada Winter Games action from Feb. 18-March 8 without leaving your home to travel to the venues on P.E.I. and neighbouring Maritime provinces.

There are links for that. Apps too.

Organizers have now released the broadcast and streaming schedule for the games.

More than 1,200 hours of live event coverage over the course of those 15 days can be found at CanadaGames.ca/watch . That includes the Eastlink Centre opening ceremony at 7:30 p.m. AT on Saturday, Feb. 18.

That free streaming platform will let viewers enjoy live action, on-demand content, archived events and daily recap videos from any device connected to the internet.

On top of that, CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports intend to stream more than 140 hours' worth of live ceremonies and competition.

"Canadians will be able to watch on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices throughout the two weeks of the Games," says a news release from organizers. "They can also tune in at radio-canada.ca/sports and the Radio-Canada Info app for iOS and Android devices."

The full 2023 Canada Games broadcast schedule can be found at this link .

"We look forward to sharing the stories and successes of this country's top athletes at the Canada Games with audiences from coast to coast to coast," Chris Wilson, CBC's executive director of Sports and Olympics, was quoted as saying in the release.

"We will no doubt be seeing some of these same faces competing at future Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we're delighted Canadians will be able to cheer them on at this point in their journey."