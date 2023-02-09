'Sport is more than sport': Summerside family counts the days until son makes Canada Games debut

As soon as you walk through their front door, you can see proof of the Zhang family's love of hockey everywhere.

It's the photos hanging on the walls, the framed newspaper clippings sitting on coffee tables, and the countless black dents in the garage door behind a well-used hockey net — evidence of the years of wrist shots Brian Zhang has practised there.

The clan's love for the sport began when Brian stepped out onto the ice in Summerside at the age of four. Now 15, he's taking that love all the way to the Canada Games.

"I made that my goal and now we're here. It's a pretty great accomplishment," Brian said.

After setting his sights on playing for Team P.E.I., Brian waited months to find out whether he had made the cut.

Then, the Canada Games organization posted a video of the final roster and he saw his name appear on the screen.

Brian Zhang's hockey career began when he started playing in Summerside at the age of four. That city is also where he will compete during the Canada Games, at Credit Union Place. (Submitted by Yang Zhang)

"I just watched the video they posted and I just watched the video with anticipation and I was just super happy and proud that I made it when I found out," he said.

"That's exactly how I found out… It's very nerve-wracking."

Now, in addition to his practices with the Kensington Wilds Major U18 team, Brian has been hitting the ice with Team P.E.I.'s men's hockey team to get ready for the Games, which start on Feb. 18.

He said there are plenty of familiar faces on the team, and he's enjoyed getting to know new players as well.

Started as fun

Brian said the team that got him here is far bigger than just the people he passes to on the ice. Hockey truly has become a family affair. His mom and dad have been a huge support.

His dad Yang Zhang said hockey was a brand-new sport to him when he and his wife Lucy, who are originally from China, moved to P.E.I.

Brian Zhang leads his teammates up on stage at the Team P.E.I. athlete celebration ceremony held Tuesday night. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I never played hockey before in China. I cannot skate," Yang said. He soon noticed how many other families were involved in hockey and thought Brian should give it a try.

Fast forward to more than a decade later, and the Canada Games.

"It started as for fun, right?" Yang said. "Every year he trained hard and we got to this stage. [It's] very hard but we got here."

Brian is on the ice at least four days a week and trains off the ice nearly every day, which often means getting up before the sun rises, said his mom Lucy Zhang.

The Zhang family's garage door has taken many hits from Brian's wrist shot over the years. (Submitted by Yang Zhang)

"He's done a lot and we've done a lot," she said. "It's not easy to get to the Canada Games, for sure…

"All the early morning practices and late games, and dryland training — he's happy and we're happy. I just feel very special and excited and proud."

For Brian, the best part of the sport has to be the friends he's made along the way. He knows that group is about to get bigger.

"I'm really excited for the athletes' village, just all the athletes and coaches," he said.

"It should be fun. [I] should be able to make some new friends and trade some pins — that's a big thing, I've heard."

'Sport is not only sport'

Lucy Zhang said Brian has been very lucky to have coaches and teammates who have supported him along the way.

"The hockey community on P.E.I. has really helped our family…We so appreciate that we can get a chance to get into hockey," she said.

That involvement was how they met new people and created long-lasting friendships after they moved to P.E.I., she said.

An action shot of a younger Brian Zhang. (Submitted by Yang Zhang)

"Sport is not only sport. Sport is pretty much our life. Sport helped us to know more people."

Lucy Zhang hopes Brian's story encourages others to get involved in sport, especially when they move somewhere new.

"Don't be scared, don't be shy and try your best to get into whatever sport, not [just] hockey," she said. "The sport will help you to know the culture and get into the life and the community."

Home ice advantage

Brian said his grandparents will be able to come see him play at rinks that have become a second home to him, including Summerside's Credit Union Place.

"I've been playing on that ice for 10 years now," he said. "It's going to be a pretty special opportunity and feeling to be playing there."

Hockey photos showing young Brian (left) and his brother Marek (right) hang on the living room wall. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The Zhangs all have their tickets and are counting down the days left until the Feb. 18 opening ceremony. And that includes one of Brian's biggest fans: his younger brother Marek.

"It's exciting to see my brother in the Canada Games," Marek told CBC News.

He's been following in his brother's footsteps and playing hockey since he was three. He practises with Brain all the time and hopes to take his hockey career just as far one day.

For now, he just has one request for his big brother: "See if you can score."