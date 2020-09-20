As summer games pushed back, 2023 Canada Winter Games still on track for P.E.I.

The decision to push the Canada Summer Games in Niagra to 2022 because of COVID-19 is understandable and won't have an impact on the 2023 winter games on P.E.I., officials say.

Kyle Dudley, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I., said it could even create some opportunities.

"For the first time you're going to have a summer games leading into a winter games with only six months in between," he said.

"So there are some unique opportunities for some shared engagements or that building of energy and engagement amongst youth in Canada from [the] summer games, right into the winter games."

Construction of the athletes' village at the University of Prince Edward Island and plans for the new rink in North Rustico are now underway.

The launch of the 2023 Canada Games brand will be coming in the New Year, Dudley said.

