Canada Games evaluation committee takes note of P.E.I.'s 'passion'

P.E.I.'s passion was clear to the evaluation committee for the 2023 Canada Winter Games during a rally on Friday at Founders Hall.

The committee was on the Island to evaluate infrastructure such as sports facilities, the airport and accommodations to host athletes, coaches and officials.

But they were also on P.E.I. to meet Islanders, said Evan Johnston, chair of the bid evaluation committee.

"I would say a major portion of the evaluation criteria, in my view anyway, is related to the human capacity," he said on CBC News: Compass.

'Human capacity'

"That is not only the human capacity of the Islanders and how we see support for the Games in a volunteer capacity but also for the skill set and general capacity of the host bid committee."

Evan Johnston, chair of bid evaluation committee for the 2023 Canada Winter Games, was on P.E.I. Friday to look at the sports infrastructure and meet with Islanders. (CBC)

The rally included cultural displays, music and dance performances, and recognition of former Team P.E.I. Canada Games alumni.

"Our committee was absolutely thrilled with the warm welcome that we received," Johnston said. "It's very clear to us that not only that the bid committee but all Islanders are honest, ethical, transparent, have a passion for their Island and that was not lost on us."

Islanders will find out in October whether P.E.I. has been chosen to host the games.

With files from CBC News: Compass