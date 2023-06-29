Former premier reflects on when P.E.I. was 'the place to be in '73'

This Canada Day will mark 150 years since P.E.I became a province of Canada.

Alex Campbell, now 89, was the premier of P.E.I. in 1973 during the Island's 100th anniversary of joining Confederation. He spoke with CBC News to reflect on the celebrations during the province's centennial year.

Campbell said it was a great time to be premier.

"It was a busy year, and a lovely year," he said. "It just feels like yesterday to me."

He said the province was well-prepared for the celebration, since two prior centennial celebrations had occurred recently.

The first was in 1964, celebrating the centennial of the Charlottetown Conference that eventually led to the formation of Canada. The main event was the opening of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

Former P.E.I. premier Alex Campbell is shown at a 2019 event at the University of Prince Edward Island. (University of Prince Edward Island)

The second was Canada's centennial celebration in 1967, marking 100 years since since Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia combined to form the Dominion of Canada. Prince Edward Island would join them six years later.

Year of 'fond' memories

The Canada Day celebration of 1973 was memorable for many reasons, said Campbell.

"I did a Trans-Canada speaking tour, speaking to Canadian clubs from east to west that year. It added a lot of fun and frolic too as well. They were some very happy times," he said.

Canada Day in 1973 was a memorable one as P.E.I. celebrated 100 years of joining Confederation, says then-premier Alex Campbell. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Some other Island milestones also occurred that year.

The first annual Women's Institute Roadside Clean-up was held, along with the construction and opening of the bridge that connects Lennox Island to the rest of P.E.I.

After it was all said and sung, we were left with a real sense of pride in our Canadian identity and being Canadians. — Former premier Alex Campbell

Campbell said he remembers the bridge ceremony well.

"I have very fond memories of that very colourful ceremony that took place on the bridge during that centennial year when the bridge was officially open," he said.

And in the months surrounding July that year, P.E.I. saw some highly distinguished guests, he said.

"The visit of the Queen was an outstanding event, as well as the governor general, the prime minister and the entire federal government," he said.

Alex Campbell served as P.E.I.'s premier from 1966-1978. (CBC)

The P.E.I. Centennial Commission, which helped co-ordinate the activities and celebrations that year, also came up with the symbol known as the "smiling Father of Confederation" and the slogan "The place to be in '73" to encourage Islanders to celebrate.

Canada Day in 1973 resonated with not only Campbell, but the whole province, he said.

"After it was all said and sung, we were left with a real sense of pride in our Canadian identity and being Canadians," he said.

He said he hopes to see another round of colourful and fun celebrations this Canada Day, and wishes "that my fellow Islanders will enjoy health, new friends and happy memories" in the months ahead.

"We might be able to say 'The place to be in '23' this year."