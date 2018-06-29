Getting ready for Canada Day in Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown is getting ready in the lead up to the Canada Day celebrations Sunday and Victoria park will be a beehive of activity over the weekend as organizers prepare the park for the festivities.

This year's event will feature musical performances and activities for all ages says Laurel Lea, tourism officer with the city.

"Regardless of how old you are, whether you have young kids, whether you have teenagers, there really is something for everyone," she said.

"And then — fireworks. There really is no age limit on fireworks. Everyone gets excited about those."

In addition to the music and fireworks there is a full day of events planned in the park.

Nearly 500 people took part in the living flag in Charlottetown last Canada Day. (City of Charlottetown)

Triathlon PEI is putting on a children's triathlon in the morning, an official opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and a family fun zone with free activities opens at noon.

As well, Lea said because of the success of last year's living flag event, it will be back again this year.

For a full schedule visit the event website.

Laurel Lea, tourism officer with the City of Charlottetown, says a lot of work went into putting together the lineup of musical performers for the Canada Day celebrations. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Tight turnaround

The TD PEI Jazz and Blues Festival, running from June 28-30, has a free stage at Victoria Park which means work for Canada Day won't begin there until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Charlottetown's Canada Day fireworks display is the biggest east of Ottawa according to Lea. (Patricia Bourque)

Sound and lighting equipment and tents and vendors will be moving in on Saturday night, Lea said, with the bulk of the installation work planned for Sunday morning.

But Lea isn't fazed by the short turnaround time.

"You would be surprised how quickly things do come together," she said.

Road closure

Preparations for the fireworks show — the biggest east of Ottawa according to Lea — begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and that means Victoria Park Roadway from Brighton Road to Terry Fox Drive will be closed to all traffic until after the show around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning at 1 p.m., this section of the boardwalk behind the Prince Edward Battery will be closed to allow for the fireworks installation.

The section of boardwalk behind the cannons on the waterfront will also be closed to the public from 1 p.m. Saturday until the the event is finished.

On Sunday at 6 a.m. the cycling lanes on Victoria Park Roadway will also be closed for the children's triathlon.

For people wanting to access Victoria Park by car Saturday, the parking lot next to the baseball diamonds will be open.

However at 6 a.m. Sunday that parking lot will be closed to allow for accessible parking.

People with accessible parking permits can use the parking lot as can those who use mobility aids such as wheelchairs or crutches, Lea said.

Feeling the heat

With outdoor events there are usually concerns about rain dampening the celebratory mood, but with this weekend's forecast it looks like heat will be the main worry for organizers.

Bailey Carr, health promotion assistant with the Canadian Cancer Society on P.E.I., will be promoting sun safety on Canada Day and throughout the summer. She will be travelling around beaches setting up this sunscreen application station. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

The Canadian Cancer Society P.E.I. chapter will be setting up a sunscreen application tent for people who need to reapply during the day.

Bailey Carr, health promotion assistant with the society, will be working at the tent ready to provide sunscreen and sun safety tips to people at Victoria Park.

Carr said she doesn't want people to fear the outdoors, but ensure everyone is staying safe.

The Canadian Cancer Society's sunscreen application station is outfitted with plenty of sunscreen and tips about how to stay safe in the sun. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"I hope people will get that it's not about not being in the sun, it's about taking the precautions so you can still enjoy being outside while protecting yourself."

Dehydration is also a concern, so Lea is encouraging people to bring reusable water bottles — although for those who forget, vendors will have a variety of drinks for sale.

