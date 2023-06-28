Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Canada Day weekend: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year. That means many businesses and services such as government offices that are normally closed on Saturday will be closed on Monday to observe the July 1 holiday.

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, so government offices will be closed Monday

CBC News ·
Red sign with white lettering that reads "Come In, We're Open"
Many businesses will be open on Canada Day as tourist season heats up. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year. That means many businesses and services such as government offices that are normally closed on Saturday will be closed on Monday, July 3, to observe the July 1 holiday.

Other businesses that usually operate on Saturdays may be closed or open with reduced hours.

Here is a list of how Canada Day affects some services and businesses on Prince Edward Island. 

  • All provincial government offices, including Access P.E.I., will be closed Monday.
  • All municipal government offices will be closed Monday.
  • All P.E.I. Public Library branches will be closed Saturday.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday.
  • Island Waste Management will operate on regular hours.

Some retail notes for Saturday, July 1.

  • Royalty Crossing mall will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Confederation Court Mall will be closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but its Lawtons Drugs branch will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • The Morell Co-op will be closed.
  • The Wellington Co-op will be closed.
  • Foodland in Charlottetown will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Foodland in Bloomfield will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The O'Leary Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Tignish Co-op will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • No Frills in Stratford will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Sobeys stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Atlantic Superstores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Walmart stores in Charlottetown and Summerside will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.
  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be open regular hours.
  • Cannabis P.E.I. stores will be open regular hours.

And one final note:

  • The Downtown Farmers' Market and Artisans' Market on Queen Street in Charlottetown opens Sunday for the season.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now