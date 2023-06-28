Canada Day weekend: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year. That means many businesses and services such as government offices that are normally closed on Saturday will be closed on Monday, July 3, to observe the July 1 holiday.

Other businesses that usually operate on Saturdays may be closed or open with reduced hours.

Here is a list of how Canada Day affects some services and businesses on Prince Edward Island.

All provincial government offices, including Access P.E.I., will be closed Monday.

All municipal government offices will be closed Monday.

All P.E.I. Public Library branches will be closed Saturday.

Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday.

Island Waste Management will operate on regular hours.

Some retail notes for Saturday, July 1.

Royalty Crossing mall will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall will be closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but its Lawtons Drugs branch will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Morell Co-op will be closed.

The Wellington Co-op will be closed.

Foodland in Charlottetown will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland in Bloomfield will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The O'Leary Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Tignish Co-op will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Frills in Stratford will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart stores in Charlottetown and Summerside will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be open regular hours.

Cannabis P.E.I. stores will be open regular hours.

And one final note: