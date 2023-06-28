Canada Day weekend: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year. That means many businesses and services such as government offices that are normally closed on Saturday will be closed on Monday, July 3, to observe the July 1 holiday.
Other businesses that usually operate on Saturdays may be closed or open with reduced hours.
Here is a list of how Canada Day affects some services and businesses on Prince Edward Island.
- All provincial government offices, including Access P.E.I., will be closed Monday.
- All municipal government offices will be closed Monday.
- All P.E.I. Public Library branches will be closed Saturday.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday.
- Island Waste Management will operate on regular hours.
Some retail notes for Saturday, July 1.
- Royalty Crossing mall will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall will be closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but its Lawtons Drugs branch will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- The Morell Co-op will be closed.
- The Wellington Co-op will be closed.
- Foodland in Charlottetown will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Foodland in Bloomfield will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The O'Leary Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Tignish Co-op will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- No Frills in Stratford will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sobeys stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walmart stores in Charlottetown and Summerside will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be open regular hours.
- Cannabis P.E.I. stores will be open regular hours.
And one final note:
- The Downtown Farmers' Market and Artisans' Market on Queen Street in Charlottetown opens Sunday for the season.