Canada Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Here is a list of services and businesses on the Island that will be open or closed on July 1, 2022.

All provincial government offices will be closed.

All municipal government offices will be closed.

All P.E.I. Public Libraries will be closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will not have curbside pickup. Garbage and compost normally collected on Friday will be picked up on Saturday.

Charlottetown Mall will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall will be closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open.

Shoppers Drug Mart on Queen Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but Lawtons Drugs will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Morell Co-op will be closed.

The Wellington Co-op will be closed.

Foodland in Charlottetown will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland in Bloomfield will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The O'Leary Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Souris Co-op will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tignish Co-op will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Frills in Stratford will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart stores in Charlottetown and Summerside will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be open regular hours.

Cannabis P.E.I. stores will be open regular hours.