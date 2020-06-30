What's open and closed on P.E.I. this Canada Day 

A man waves a flag during a Canada Day parade in Montreal, on July 1, 2018. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

As businesses across P.E.I. continue to open in this global pandemic summer, what can Islanders expect on Canada Day?

The statutory holiday means a few are closing their doors, some have modified their hours, and for others, it's business as usual.

Here is a list of what's open and closed on the Island for July 1, 2020.

All provincial government offices are closed.