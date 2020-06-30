What's open and closed on P.E.I. this Canada Day
Hint: You should be able to find food and first aid
As businesses across P.E.I. continue to open in this global pandemic summer, what can Islanders expect on Canada Day?
The statutory holiday means a few are closing their doors, some have modified their hours, and for others, it's business as usual.
Here is a list of what's open and closed on the Island for July 1, 2020.
-
All provincial government offices are closed.
-
All municipal government offices in Charlottetown are closed.
-
All P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
-
Confederation Court Mall is closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed but Lawton's Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.
-
The Morell Co-op will be closed.
-
The Wellington Co-op will be closed.
-
Canada Post will not have delivery service.
-
Island Waste Management will not have curbside pickup. Garbage and recycling normally collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Saturday.
-
Sobeys stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Atlantic Superstores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Foodland in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Foodland in Bloomfield is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
The O'Leary Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
The Souris Co-op is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
The Tignish Co-op is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
The Tignish Co-op Home Hardware is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-
Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy is open from noon to 5 p.m.
-
Walmart is open from 8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-
Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
T3 Transit is operating on its normal schedule.
-
P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.
-
Cannabis P.E.I. stores are open regular hours.