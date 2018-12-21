Canada Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on Canada Day, July 1, which is a statutory holiday across the country.
Government offices will be closed, but many grocery stores will be open for part of the day
Many businesses and services will be closed on Canada Day, July 1, which is a statutory holiday across the country.
Many restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main food stores and other businesses and public services.
- All municipal, provincial and federal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Foodland in Charlottetown is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Foodland in Bloomfield is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Morell Co-op will be closed.
- The Wellington Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The O'Leary Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Souris Co-op is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Tignish Co-op is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is open regular hours.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.
- P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.
- Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. Lawton's Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit is operating on its normal schedule.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- The Victoria Park roadway will be closed until after the fireworks.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- Island Waste Management will not have curbside pickup. Garbage and recycling normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.