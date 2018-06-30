Canada Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Canada Day falls on a Sunday this year.

Many businesses and services will remain open, or have modified hours. Others will be closed.

Government offices will be closed on Monday in lieu of the holiday on Sunday.

Here is a list of what is open and closed.

Provincial and federal government offices are closed Sunday and Monday.

Municipal offices are closed Sunday and Monday (which means parking enforcement commissionaires have the day off!).

Canada Post will not have delivery service Sunday or Monday.

Island Waste Management will have regular pickup on Monday. Disposal facilities are open regular operating hours on Monday, but the Customer Service Center and Charlottetown office will be closed.

Sobeys stores are open noon to 6 p.m. and regular hours Monday.

Atlantic Superstores are open noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Souris Co-op is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and regular hours Monday.

Foodland Charlottetown is open noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Foodland Summerside is open noon to 5 p.m. and regular hours Monday.

Foodland Bloomfield is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and regular hours Monday.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and regular hours Monday

Walmart is open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and regular hours Monday.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Including the Summerside waterfront and Tyne Valley stores, which are usually closed on Sundays. Regular hours Monday.

Charlottetown Mall is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Regular hours Monday.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular hours Monday.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawtons Drug Mart is open noon to 5 p.m. Regular hours Monday.

T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule Sunday and Monday for Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford. The County Line bus will not be operating on Monday.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Sunday. They are open Monday except for the government libraries.

