Charlottetown Canada Day fireworks postponed
Canada Day fireworks at Victoria Park in Charlottetown have been postponed as a result of inclement weather, city officials say.
All other scheduled activities will go ahead as planned
Canada Day fireworks at Victoria Park in Charlottetown have been postponed as a result of inclement weather, city officials say.
Following consultation with the fireworks provider and the Charlottetown Fire Department, city officials have decided to move the fireworks celebration to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
All other activities scheduled for the city's Canada Day celebrations will go ahead as planned.
More P.E.I. news
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.