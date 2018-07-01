Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown to 'paint the biggest patch of sky'

It won't be long until the sky over Charlottetown will be lit up by the fierce glow of fireworks.

In Charlottetown, the show begins at 10 p.m., according to the city's website, and they will be launched from the boardwalk in Victoria Park.

Nova Scotia-based company Fireworks FX will be running the show once again and president Fred Wade said it'll be something you can't miss as some of the largest shells will climb to nearly 180 metres in the air.

"One of the goals when we do a fireworks display is to paint the biggest patch of sky that we can," he said.

Several times in the past, the fireworks have been shot from a barge in Charlottetown harbour, which actually limits the size of the show, Wade said.

That's why he's excited to be shooting from the boardwalk, where the fireworks can be shot far to the left, far to the right and reach for the stars.

"Everything has to be crammed together on one barge and we can't spread things apart," he said.

"On Victoria Park, when we can spread the positions 20 metres apart and give us a frontage of 200 metres … the amount of sky that we're painting is dramatically bigger than from a barge."

Expect to hear 'whump!' a lot Sunday night

So, where are some of the best spots to catch the display tonight? Wade said practically anywhere in Victoria Park, as long as people are standing behind where the fireworks are being shot from.

While the biggest spectacle might be the visuals of the fiery torches in the night sky, Wade said the bellowing sound of explosions is just as important in the show.

"It's the bombshells leaving the mortar with a whump! And then the concussion as they explode at 600 feet," he said.

"Everybody's anticipating what's this one going to look like and that one … and then the thunderous applause when the grand finale holds everybody's breath for 60 seconds, that's a big part of it."

George Wade, Fred's son, will be the one shooting the fireworks Sunday evening and although he's been doing it for some time, he still gets butterflies when it comes time to bring the heat.

"I love shooting in Charlottetown. It's almost always the largest, or if not, one of the largest shows in Atlantic Canada," he said.

"I get extremely nervous before a big display, but I feel like if you don't get nervous at all you shouldn't be in this business."

