Fireworks cancelled, but Canada Day celebrations on P.E.I. will continue in different form

There will be no fireworks in Charlottetown on Canada Day, but the city is planning to celebrate in other ways that adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

The city is planning a virtual celebration that includes music, celebrity chefs, arts and crafts, comedy and contests.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. on July 1. It will air on the city's social media channels and website at www.charlottetown.ca/CanadaDay . An evening show featuring Island musicians and comedian Patrick Ledwell will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In preparation for Canada Day celebrations, the city is launching a home decorating contest featuring curated prize packages from local businesses, which will be awarded across three categories: best overall, kids' choice and eco-friendly.

Stratford is also planning its Canada Day celebrations with COVID-19 in mind.

The annual strawberries and ice cream treats will still be given away this year, but will be passed out in a drive-thru set up at Stratford Town Centre.

The town is also compiling a collection of videos of residents singing O Canada. Completed videos should be saved to a USB and dropped off to the attention of Stratford recreation department, by placing them in a black mailbox located outside of the main entrance to Stratford Town Centre offices no later than June 17.

