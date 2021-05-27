Canada Day 2021: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

The COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside are closed this Canada Day in P.E.I. However, testing sites at Borden and Wood Islands are still open for travellers entering the province.

Vaccine phone lines will also be unavailable for the day.

Here is a list of other services and businesses open and closed on the Island for July 1, 2021.

All provincial government offices are closed.

All municipal government offices are closed (which means parking enforcement commissionaires have the day off!).

All P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will not have curbside pickup. Garbage and compost normally collected on Thursday will be picked up on Saturday.

Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall is closed but stores with their own outside entrance may be open. Shoppers Drug Mart on Queen Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed but Lawton's Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.

The Morell Co-op will be closed.

The Wellington Co-op will be closed.

Foodland in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland in Bloomfield is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The O'Leary Co-op is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Souris Co-op is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tignish Co-op is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Frills in Stratford is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys stores are open at various hours. Call your local branch to check for exact times.

Atlantic Superstores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Murphy's Pharmacies are open at various hours, and some are closed, including the East Royalty and Morell branches. Check website for each store's exact hours. Other pharmacy chains do not have a single page listing hours; check with yours in advance before going.

Walmart stores in Charlottetown and Summerside are open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

T3 Transit is operating on its normal schedule.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

Cannabis P.E.I. stores are open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

