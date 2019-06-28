Where to celebrate Canada Day across P.E.I.

Happy 152nd birthday Canada!

Islanders looking to celebrate Canada Day have no shortage of options no matter where they are.

Across the province, communities large and small are hosting celebrations — here's a sampling.

Charlottetown

Charlottetown will host Capital City Canada Day 2019 and in Victoria Park starting at noon with a 21-gun salute.

Free events for all ages include a living flag activity, a family fun zone, giveaways and an all-day musical celebration at the Victoria Park Cultural Pavilion.

A talented lineup of Island musicians will be headlined by Maritime pop band Port Cities.

The largest fireworks east of Ottawa will be launched from the boardwalk behind the cannons at 10 p.m., the city says.

More info on the city's website.

Cornwall

Last year's Canada Day pancake breakfast in Cornwall was popular. (Town of Cornwall/Facebook)

Cornwall has several events for Canada Day starting with a free pancake breakfast at the Cornwall Civic Centre at 9 a.m.

At the Cornwall Lion's Club there is a free family fun day from 2 to 4 p.m. with games for the kids and the whole family, inflatables and cake.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. there is a free family swim and a barbecue. More info on the town's website.

Musical entertainment will be offered on Pond Street starting at 7:30 p.m. which will be capped off with fireworks.

North Rustico

North Rustico's Canada Day theme is "Celebrating our Acadian culture." (The City of Summerside/Facebook)

Free Canada Day celebrations will be given an Acadian spin in North Rustico with the community's theme of "Celebrating our Acadian culture."

Things kick off with a parade at 10:30 am at Gulf Shore School. The celebrations continue until 10 p.m with fireworks.

Throughout the day people can enjoy a 5 km fun run, a circus and aerial show, live music and bingo. More info here.

O'Leary

Those in the O'Leary area are invited to Centennial Park where there will be activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music will be performed by Next Generation, there will be a barbecue, free cake and youth and volunteer of the year awards will be handed out. More info here.

Souris

In Souris, daytime Canada Day activities take place at CN Park on Pond St. from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

There will be free musical entertainment, the Lion's Club barbecue will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers, and face painting will be offered along with inflatables and pony rides.

If it rains on Canada Day, don't worry — the plan is to move daytime activities into the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. More info here.

The celebration will end with fireworks at the Souris Beach at 10 p.m.

Stratford

Face painting will be offered at several celebrations across the Island. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Stratford will have Canada Day celebrations at Stratford Town Centre and Tea Hill Park.

Things begin at the town centre early at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Stratford Lions Club. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children under ten.

There will also be inflatables, face painting and balloon twisting.

At Tea Hill Park starting at 1:15 p.m. there will be music by Peter Worth, Richie Bulger and the Wannabeez, along with more face painting and inflatables.

Photographer Brady McCloskey gave workshops to residents interested in perfecting their shots for the Day in the Life of Stratford event. (Cheryl Perry Photography)

Foods from around the world will be available along with a barbecue and a magic sho. More information on the town's website.

At 2:30 p.m. there will be a flag-raising ceremony and singing of the national anthem as well as volunteer awards.

Town officials remind anyone planning to attend to bring lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and "maybe some bug spray."

There is also A Day in the Life of Stratford photo event. Residents are being asked to grab their camera and document a moment in their daily life within the 24-hour period Sunday at midnight to Canada Day at midnight. Check out the town's website for more info.

Summerside

Summerside's Canada Day celebrations will be at both Green's Shore and Spinnaker's Landing. (City of Summerside/Facebook)

Summerside will have free family fun from noon until dusk at Greens's Shore with a swag tent, bouncy castles, a barbecue, face painting, pony rides, human ring toss and fireworks to close things out.

Musical entertainment by Mike and Shane Pendergast, Kenny Pearl and the Oysters, Saul Good Band, Misty Water and Incendia Motus Fire and Acrobatics.

At Spinnaker's Landing there a civic ceremony is planned from 1 to 2 p.m. with a flag raising. The 2019 George Key Sr. Citizen of the Year and Summerside Youth of the Year awards will be handed out.

More information on Summerside's Facebook page.

Three Rivers

Hot dogs are an important part of Canada Day barbecues across P.E.I. (Eric Thayer/Getty)

Those in the Montague area can head down to the waterfront Canada Day from 4 to 6 p.m. where free cupcakes and hot dogs will be provided as well as live music by Ivan Deagle.

In Cardigan, Monday's celebration kicks off at 358 Shore Rd. with the annual Canada Day parade at 11 a.m. with the theme "Favourite Canadian Memory."

There will be live entertainment from noon to 2:30 p.m. along with bouncy castles, a dunk tank, pony rides, face painting and old fashioned games. Sausages, ice cream and coffee will be for sale from the Cardigan Farmer's Market.

The Kings Playhouse will have music from three to 5 p.m. More info here.

Tignish

Pageant contestants for Miss Irish Moss 2019. The Tignish Irish Moss Festival is held June 21 to July 1. (Tignish Irish Moss Festival/Facebook)

Tignish is having the town's first ever five-kilometre bubble run, music and Canada cake with singing of the national anthem at Tignish Bicentennial park from 1 to 3 p.m.

Everything is free of charge as part of the Tignish Irish Moss Festival.

For more information on weekend activities visit the festival's event page.

Victoria

Many Island communities will be launching fireworks to celebrate Canada's birthday. (CBC)

Canada Day celebrations are extra-special in Victoria, P.E.I., as the town will celebrate its 200th anniversary at the same time.

A heritage desigation plaque will be unveiled at the lighthouse on the waterfront by actors portraying village founder James Bardin Palmer and his family at 11:30 a.m.

There will be musical performances, buggy rides and a free barbecue following, at noon.

Starting at 10 p.m. there will be fireworks at the waterfront. If it rains, the village invites residents to gather at the school instead, and enjoy fireworks July 2.

More information on the Victoria Historical Association's Facebook page.

More P.E.I. news