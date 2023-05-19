Car crashes into camper with 6 people sleeping inside

RCMP on P.E.I. have arrested a driver after a car crashed into the top of a camper where six people were sleeping Thursday night.

There were no injuries. A 45-year-old Queens County man faces charges of impaired driving.

RCMP said in a news release they received a call about the accident in North Tryon at about 1:20 a.m. After reportedly running over top of the camper, the car came to rest in a vertical position, nose down leaning against the camper.

The driver was arrested at the scene, and is due to appear in court in July.

