14-year-old has raised $14K for cystic fibrosis research, and counting

A Charlottetown teenager has exceeded his fundraising goal for cystic fibrosis research every year since he started six years ago, and he's not ready to stop yet.

Campbell Brown started raising money when he was just eight years old, after family friends were diagnosed with the disease.

Now 14, Brown said his goal was $1,000 that first May, which is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, but has surpassed that goal each year. In total he has raised more than $14,000.

He said knowing people with the condition has had a big impact on him.

"It's a good motivation to try to help them just be like every other kid," said Brown.

"I'm thinking about becoming a research doctor, possibly to find the cure for cystic fibrosis myself, but hopefully it's done before I get there."

Brown is a student at Charlottetown's Birchwood Intermediate, and has put donation tins in each classroom to raise money this month. He is encouraging others to visit to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada website to make a donation.

