P.E.I. camp that gives kids break from 'everyday stresses' expands with new building

A summer camp in Malpeque, P.E.I., that provides respite for a unique group of kids is continuing to grow as it enters its 19th year in operation.

Camp Triumph offers a free week of camp for kids between the ages of six and 16 who have a parent or sibling with a serious injury or disability.

On Saturday, camp officials held an open house where they unveiled a new building in honour of Mike James and his business, Spring Valley Building Centre in Kensington, which is a key contributor to the camp which relies on donations to operate.

Allana Mullally has sent her 16-year-old son Riley to the camp for the last seven years. Mullally has two other sons, including one with a disability.

The new building at Camp Triumph will be called Castle Quarters in honour of Mike James and his business, Spring Valley Building Centre. (Submitted by Matt Sheriko)

She says sending Riley to camp was a way to give him a break from all the "everyday stresses."

"It's like he almost broke out of a shell and he was like, 'I can be what I want to be,'" Mullally said.

"It was very interesting. It was his first time so far away from his mom and dad and his siblings, but it was like he had a fresh breath of air and came home with a new attitude."

Matthew Sheriko, director of operations and advancement at Camp Triumph, says plans are underway to operate the camp year-round. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Riley said he looks forward to seeing the staff and other kids at the camp every summer.

"I've come to know them like family and it's honestly just very fun to be with them every year…. It's just a way to get away from technology and all that stuff."

Camp Triumph features seven camper cabins that are fully insulated and heated. There is also a climbing wall, zipline and other attractions. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Matthew Sheriko, director of operations and advancement at Camp Triumph, said they are in the middle of a project that is creating resources and programs to operate year round.

"This is the place where thousands of kids have come from across the region, across Canada," Sheriko said.

"It's the place to congregate and you know, the people make the camp, but it's also the physical place. It's where they feel naturally just relaxed and able to be themselves and connect with other kids."