P.E.I non-profit gets gift of a good night's sleep

A camp on P.E.I. for Islanders with disabilities has 35 new mattresses thanks to a large donation from the Dalhousie Medical Students' Society.

"It has always kind of been put on the back burner and we thought it's time ... to do something about these mattresses," said Jennifer Lawton, chair of Camp Gencheff.

Lawton was elated when the news came of the $18,000 donation to replace the camp's older, worn mattresses.

She cried, remembering the day the truckload of mattresses and protectors arrived at the camp from Dow's Mattress Gallery.

"It was a very exciting day at Camp Gencheff to have those new mattresses delivered for the comfort of our campers who have so many physical and intellectual disabilities," she said.

A good night's sleep is important for the campers and the staff, which Lawton said, amaze her every day.

"It was very humbling and I just couldn't believe the generosity of the community to give to Camp Gencheff," Lawton said.

The money was raised through an annual production put on by Dalhousie medical students.

It's fitting that students who have chosen a career in medicine made the donation happen, Lawton said.

Lawton says campers 'light up' when she asks them about their new mattresses. (Submitted by Jennifer Lawton)

Lawton's own family has a history of donating their time to the camp.

Her father has been a long-time donor and even offers wagon rides with draft horses to the campers.

"It is your duty to give back in the community that has been so good to you," she said.

