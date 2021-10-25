Camp Gencheff trying to keep up with growing demand for services

Camp Gencheff, a non-profit camp on P.E.I. that offers year-round programming to adults and children with intellectual and physical disabilities, is looking to hire more staff to meet a growing need for services.

Executive director Elysia Hickox said there has been an increase in demand for the day camps, after-school programs and weekend respite care. She said Camp Gencheff gets daily calls from schools, social workers and family members wanting to register their child or adult in one of the programs.

But it has been difficult to find extra staff, and the shortage has meant some parents looking for weekend respite care have had to wait.

"It's hard to turn families away just knowing the difficulties that they're facing," Hickox said.

"But my goal is not to turn them away — just, at a better time, we will get to them. And they're on our list, and we have them. As soon as we can get them into our programs, we will and we are."

Hickox said they are looking for at least five full-time support workers for the adult day program and after-school program. The support workers would do some teaching and facilitate life skills in one-on-one and group settings.

"There is a big gap in the system in terms of services and what the community can provide," Hickox said.

Anyone interested in joining the Camp Gencheff team can visit the website or call 902-569-2669.