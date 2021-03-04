Keeping plans flexible important as P.E.I. summer camps begin registration

Camp organizers on P.E.I. are keeping their options open because of the unpredictable COVID-19 situation as they start taking registrations for this summer.

Last year numbers were down and space was limited because of physical distancing requirements.

This year, organizers are planning for something closer to normal, but say they'll still be taking precautions.

Hannah Gehrels, project director for the Sierra Club's Wild Child program on P.E.I., said the main challenge she is facing this year is unpredictability.

"You never know what's going to change with [the] COVID situation and we want to make sure that we're keeping everyone as safe as possible," Gehrels said.

"Figuring out staffing, figuring out how many kids we can safely take at a time are all challenges that we're dealing with this year."

Gehrels said that last year, the camp — which is an entirely outdoor program — only took eight kids at a time. She hopes to bring that number up to between 12 and 14, depending on public health guidance.

'Hoping for the best and planning for the worst'

Gehrels said balancing the need to plan ahead with staying flexible is also difficult.

"There's definitely a tension there. And so we're doing our best to manage both of those priorities," Gehrels said.

"And it is really helpful that our program takes place entirely outside and that does decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and so we're grateful for that."

Bricks 4 Kidz summer camps let children use Lego bricks for structured educational play. (Submitted by Amber Jadis)

Amber Jadis is the owner of Bricks 4 Kidz on P.E.I., a camp where kids learn about science, math, art, technology and engineering using Lego. She said registration for the program is currently limited to 13 students and two staff based on indoor gathering limits of 15 that were in place last summer.

Some sessions this summer are already fully booked, but Jadis said it's hard to tell what overall demand will be like this season.

"We're hopeful that as we get a little closer to summer, we'll be able to add a few additional spaces, taking us to our normal upper limit of 20 students and two staff," Jadis said.

"We're hoping for the best and planning for the worst."

Hannah Gehrels, program director of Wild Child, says COVID-19 brought a lot more administrative duties with it. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Bricks 4 Kidz will be at Holland College in Charlottetown and Summerside again this year and is hoping to return to UPEI as well, after being unable last year due to COVID.

Registration for Wild Child opens March 9, and Gehrels said the program has been growing in popularity — from fewer than 100 participants in 2017, to more than 500 in 2019. In 2020, at just half-capacity, the camp had just over 300 kids.

Other camps

UPEI will be offering the same camp experiences in 2021 as it did in 2020, with public health measures in place.

COVID really hasn't slowed down people's eagerness to stay active — Ryan Steele

The City of Summerside's camp registration starts after March break.

It will also be offering "come try" events that won't require registration and allow kids to try something new, said Ryan Steele, the city's recreation co-ordinator.

He said the city offered free loans of sports equipment like snowshoes and skates through the winter.

"COVID really hasn't slowed down people's eagerness to stay active," said Steele. "Public demand is definitely there."

'Little more confident' for 2021

Gehrels said a lot of work still needs to be done to make sure everything is set for summer.

COVID-19 has meant more time spent on administrative duties like ordering cleaning supplies, ensuring contact tracing systems are in place and meeting all the public health guidelines, she said.

Jadis said with the experience of 2020 she is a "little more" confident.

"Into April and May, there was certainly a lot of uncertainty and a lot of worry, yet we managed to have great summer last year, all things considered," she said.

"We're hopeful the summer will be at least as good."

