Summerside hardware store reopens after professional cleaning

A hardware store in Summerside has reopened for business, after a deep cleaning over the weekend.

On Saturday, an employee at Callbecks Home Hardware tested positive for COVID 19. The store was put on the list of potential exposure sites associated with the latest outbreaks of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Owner Duane MacDonald said he voluntarily shut down as soon as they heard about the positive test on Saturday.

COVID-19 cleaning has been part of the work day for the past year, but it was ramped up on Sunday.

MacDonald said a fleet of trucks and 15 workers, some in protective suits, arrived to disinfect the store, all office space and outbuildings.

Store owner Duane MacDonald says he was teasing the staff that Callbecks 'is probably the safest, cleanest building on P.E.I. right now.' (Duane MacDonald)

"The staff do an excellent job in maintaining and cleaning, but these guys are professionals," he said.

"And this was a scenario where we needed someone to come in and make sure everything was sanitized the right way…. I was teasing the staff that this is probably the safest, cleanest building on P.E.I. right now."

Staff tests negative

A lot of other stores on that list of exposure sites are going through the same process.

All 60 staff of Callbecks went for testing, and the results all came back negative.

Ten staff members, who worked with the man who tested positive, remain in self-isolation.

Callbecks continues to operate on reduced hours, to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

More from CBC P.E.I.