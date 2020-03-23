P.E.I. mental health walk-in clinics will now provide services over phone because of COVID-19

Health PEI's mental health walk-in clinics are temporarily changing to an over-the-phone model to limit contact and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There is no cost, appointment or referral required, says the provincial government website.

Those who call will be able to speak to a registered mental-health therapist for about 45 to 60 minutes.

The call-in clinic therapist can refer callers to community mental health or other programs.

The provincial government website lists clinics in Charlottetown, Montague, Summerside and O'Leary and the number to call for mental-health support during the pandemic.

