Childhood dream comes true for Josie Pye player in Anne and Gilbert

When Caitlin Mckeon was 13 years old and she came for a holiday on P.E.I., she didn't know who Anne of Green Gables was, but the story would become a passion for her.

That was 10 years ago. Her family was staying in a cottage, and went into Summerside to see the show Anne and Gilbert.

"I fell in love with the stories and the characters," said Mckeon.

"After the show I begged my mom to buy the cast recording and we went back to our cottage that we were staying at, and my sister and I learned the entire soundtrack and performed it almost every year after. We just loved it so much."

Back in London, Ont., she went back and learned Anne of Green Gables, the better known story that precedes the soundtrack she fell in love with, but Anne and Gilbert stuck with her.

Preparing for the role

Mckeon has always danced, and when she did a high school theatre program it broadened her interest in performing. She took up singing, and did the acting program at Fanshawe College.

All through that time Anne and Gilbert was on her mind. She sent an application to perform in the show when she was 18, but was told there were no openings for women. She got the same answer the next year, and the next year, the year after that, and the following year.

Then this year they asked for her resume and a performance tape. They sent her the sheet music for the Josie Pye song Hello Gilbert, but she didn't need it.

Mckeon was overcome when she got the role.

"I did cry and I called my mom immediately and my sister was so overwhelmed," she said.

"They're both coming down to see the show."

Reconnecting with Anne

She couldn't be more excited to be playing Josie Pye.

"My sister always jokes that if I was given a role on Broadway I would turn it down in a heartbeat to play Josie Pye in Anne and Gilbert," said Mckeon.

"She's such a firecracker. She has this energy about her."

When she arrived for rehearsals, Mckeon was also thrilled to discover another connection to her childhood passion. Rebecca Parent, who played Anne when she saw the show is back in the role this year.

Anne and Gilbert is playing at The Guild in Charlottetown until Oct. 19.

