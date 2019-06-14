Task force to set plan for future capital region development

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King met Monday with the mayors of Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall to talk about what a new development corporation for the capital region might look like.

In 2017, the MacLauchlan government announced the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation — of which the province has controlling interest — would be replaced by regional economic advisory councils. But not much happened beyond that.

King said each of the three municipalities will pick a couple of people to sit on a new task force that will come up with a plan for moving forward.

"We would build upon some of the successes that we have seen in the past with the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation but also look at expanding that to see what we could do, not just in terms of being a developer of projects, but other maybe social interests, if we could do some housing."

Expand scope

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said he hopes the task force can expand the scope of the development corporation to help some of the outlying areas as well.

CADC was formed in 1974. It works to attract private sector development and investment opportunities to grow and expand commercial development in the Greater Charlottetown area, according to its website.

The province owns 83 per cent of the corporation, the City of Charlottetown 15 per cent and the Town of Stratford two per cent.

More P.E.I. news