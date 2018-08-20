Swimming prohibited again for 2021 at Cabot Provincial Park

Dangerous currents in a channel created to get fishing boats out of Malpeque Harbour will keep beachgoers out of the water at P.E.I.'s Cabot Park this summer.

The beach was also closed to swimming in 2020. Provincial lifeguard co-ordinator Matt Smith had hoped that shifting sand during the winter might have filled in the channel, but he has been in the water this spring and found it unsafe.

"The boat channel from the 2020 year that was dredged still continues to be in place and poses a risk of a sudden drop-off very close to shore that results in people falling into a very dangerous and fast current that poses the risk of pulling them out to sea," said Smith.

Even wading in the water will not be allowed, said Smith, because of the danger of the sudden drop-off.

While there are no lifeguards to talk to people about the danger yet, signs are in place warning people to stay out of the water. Provincial lifeguards will be on duty starting July 1.

There will be new signs this year, said Smith, that will use pictograms to describe the danger, to accommodate the growing number of Islanders who are still learning English or French.

