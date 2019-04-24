P.E.I.'s new government to be sworn in today

A new Progressive Conservative government will be sworn in on P.E.I. Thursday morning, and you can watch the ceremony live here and on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

Dennis King will be sworn in as premier, along with his cabinet, by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry at 11 a.m. in Georgetown.

King's Progressive Conservatives won the most seats in the legislature in the April 23 election with 12. The Green Party won eight and the Liberals six. It is the first minority government on the Island since the 19th century.

One seat is still to be decided. A byelection must be held in Charlottetown-Hillsborough following the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay during the campaign.

Students from Georgetown Elementary have been invited to the ceremony, and will sing the national anthem. King is a former student of the school.

King has said he intends to have a legislature sitting starting in mid-June. The sitting would include a throne speech and budget.

