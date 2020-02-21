MLA Natalie Jameson named minister of environment, water and climate change
One of Jameson's first tasks will be proclamation of the Water Act
Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, has become the most recent addition to Premier Dennis King's cabinet, being sworn in Friday morning.
Jameson was named minister of environment, water and climate change — a portfolio previously held by Brad Trivers, who will stay in cabinet as minister of education and lifelong learning.
Jameson was also named as the minister responsible for Charlottetown and for the status of women, absorbing those files from ministers James Aylward and Darlene Compton respectively.
"I am confident that Minister Jameson will bring strong leadership to her new portfolio and be an effective voice for Islanders around the cabinet table," King said in a release.
This has brought King's cabinet to 10 members. That means only three MLAs from his caucus are not cabinet ministers.
Water Act, one of first priorities
Jameson was elected in the deferred election held on July 15, 2019. She currently serves on the special committee on poverty.
One of Jameson's first tasks will be the proclamation of the Water Act.
Last month, then Environment Minister Brad Trivers said when the act is proclaimed it will likely include a continued moratorium on high-capacity wells. That is expected this spring.
King introduced his first cabinet less than a year ago, during a ceremony in Georgetown, P.E.I., on May 9, 2019.
Shortly after last year's election, the incoming premier suggested a mixed-party cabinet was possible, but in the end he opted for an all-PC cabinet.
With files from Kerry Campbell and Wayne Thibodeau
