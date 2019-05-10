City mayors ready to work with new cabinet representatives

The mayors of Charlottetown and Summerside are looking forward to working together with their new representatives in cabinet.

P.E.I. went from having six cabinet ministers representing Charlottetown and Summerside, to none.

Because of that void, Premier Dennis King appointed two of his new ministers to represent those cities in cabinet during Thursday's swearing-in ceremony in Georgetown.

King said each representative will work directly with city mayors, councils and other MLAs to ensure their issues and concerns have a voice in the legislature.

P.E.I. had a new government cabinet sworn in May 9 in Georgetown under PC Leader Dennis King. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Health and Wellness Minister James Alyward, MLA for Stratford-Keppoch, will also represent the greater Charlottetown area in cabinet.

Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay, from Kensington-Malpeque, will also be responsible for the greater Summerside area.

'Everybody working together'

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said while city council will have to adapt to the change — he thinks this is a positive thing. He said having one direct point of contact with cabinet may lead to better relations between the two levels of government and make it easier to get things done.

"Look, in politics, it's a moving target," Brown said. "When the landscape changes as it did in this last election, you have to take a step back and ask yourself as [an] elected official at [the] municipal level 'How do I work with this new government?' And I think that's the attitude we have to go forward with."

Brown says it will be good to have a direct point of contact for the city at the cabinet table, but plans to work with all of the MLAs representing Charlottetown for the betterment of the community. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Brown said the priorities for Charlottetown haven't changed and he looks forward to working with all of the members of the new government.

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart said he will be reaching out to the different MLAs, including MacKay, to make sure the city's issues are heard at the cabinet table. He said he's known MacKay for a long time and trusts him to represent the city well.

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart says Matthew MacKay 'understands and he sees the big picture and he can see around the corners and we like working with people who are hard workers and will represent his area and our area well.' (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I'm a firm believer of everybody working together and being at the table to discuss things and the left hand knows what the right is doing," Stewart said.

"So we look forward to everybody getting together and working for the betterment of our area."

MacKay said that he has already met with Stewart and some of the councillors and looks forward to other collaborations in the area.

Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay is also responsible for the greater Summerside area. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I've already reached out to a couple of the MLAs in the Summerside area as early as last night," said MacKay.

"We plan on meeting in the very near future to listen to some of the issues and concerns that they've heard at the doors and I'll certainly meet with them and the mayor and town councillors as much as they need me to be there."

Both ministers will be taking on the role on top of their department portfolios, which they say won't be a problem. Aylward said speaking with people and understanding their concerns is the reason he ran for public office, something he believes will serve him will in his new position.

Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward is also responsible for the greater Charlottetown area. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I think that's a lot of what the job will entail, is actually listening to people and bringing their concerns forward to the cabinet table or as the minister responsible for these districts, working with the opposition members as well to come to solutions," Aylward said.

"I'm looking forward to also attending some of the town council events and briefings in particular Charlottetown and Cornwall. I already do that pretty good with Stratford but I think it's a wonderful opportunity so that we can all work together for the greater good of the people who we represent."

