Green, Liberal leaders weigh in on new cabinet

The leaders of the Green and Liberal parties were watching the new cabinet appointments closely Thursday. Both were congratulatory toward the new ministers, but said there is a lot of work ahead.

"I had to look at the appointments of Premier King's new cabinet and obviously there's a lot of experience that had been in the legislature for the last number of years. So it's good to see them in cabinet," said interim Liberal Leader Robert Mitchell.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker also offered his congratulations and was happy to see some new additions to the titles of portfolios.

That's not to say that we won't disagree on issues — there are some pretty complicated issues out there climate change, poverty, mental health. — Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker

"I'm glad to see a dedicated ministerial responsibility for housing for sure. Interesting that climate change is in there as well," said Bevan-Baker.

"We'll be announcing our shadow critics over the next couple of days. So I'm looking forward to our members, our critics, reaching out to their counterparts in cabinet and starting those conversations about how we can work together."

Optimistic about collaboration

Working together was a theme over the campaign and it continued Thursday with the cabinet announcement. Both politicians said they are committed to collaboration in the House.

"That's not to say that we won't disagree on issues — there are some pretty complicated issues out there climate change, poverty, mental health," Bevan-Baker said.

Bevan-Baker said he's hoping for "proper consultation" with the PCs on a few important issues.

"Meaningful consultation between the caucuses on the drafting of the throne speech in particular and the budget.... So unless there's something really wacky in there I can't imagine that we won't support, you know, what will likely be a fairly generic budget. But the throne speech will be something that I really hope there's proper consultation on."

Mitchell agreed, saying he is optimistic they can work together.

"As long as these things are in the best interests of Prince Edward Islanders and if they're not in the best interest of Prince Edward Islanders certainly we will be challenging that and then there'll be opportunity for the government to be more collaborative," he said.

"So I look forward to that opportunity down the road as well."

Bevan-Baker and Mitchell said they will not be whipping votes, the Green Party has a policy against it. They both say their members are free to vote how they want on issues they feel strongly about, to best represent their constituents.

