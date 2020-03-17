The P.E.I. provincial government has announced a financial relief package to help support the province's most vulnerable people who may not be drawing a paycheck during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many workplaces are closing

P.E.I.'s Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson announced a $500,000 fund that will go toward community partners delivering services to Islanders.

The United Way will receive $250,000, P.E.I. food banks will receive $100,000, the Salvation Army will receive $100,000 for home heating, and $50,000 will go toward a contingency fund for non profits.

"Our network of community partners is best able to deliver services to communities in need," said Hudson.

Premier Dennis King also announced $500 per week which will be available to self-employed Islanders who are significantly affected in the next two weeks, as well as emergency working capital financing to support small businesses through a loan of up to $100,000 with a fixed interest rate of four per cent.

The province will also suspend evictions by the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, the largest landlord in the province, for six weeks.

"This is not the time to be evicting people because they can't pay their bills," said King, noting he will be speaking with other landlords in the province in the days to come.

'Taking social distancing very seriously'

Some government buildings will also be closing.

"We are taking social distancing very seriously in the provincial government offices," said Transportation Minister Steven Myers.

Access PEI locations and the Provincial Administration Building will close, as will Island Waste Management offices, though collections will continue.

There will be a 60-day grace period for licences and registrations, said Myers.

King also announced that Maritime Electric will not disconnect power for anyone for the next 14 days.

The premier also said that in the first day of the emergency contingency fund hotline announced yesterday, they have received 400 calls.

In another news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison urged Islanders not to leave their home unless it was essential.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

