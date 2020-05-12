P.E.I. looks to reallocate protected green space for public trail, road expansion

The P.E.I. government is looking to de-designate protected green space for a road expansion and public trail project, and the Island Nature Trust has concerns about removing its protection.

The province plans to expand the turning lane from Highway 1 onto St. Peters Road to address traffic congestion in East Royalty, and construct a multi-use active-transportation path from that intersection to Murchison Lane, a joint project between the province and the City of Charlottetown.

The land required for both is designated under the Natural Areas Protection Act, or NAPA. To move forward, that designation would need to be removed.

"It is something that we never want to see, because it weakens the whole act when you de-designate something," said Megan Harris, executive director of the Island Nature Trust.

She said the protection is written into the NAPA legislation, and is supposed to be in place forever. That protection is immovable when it comes to private lands, but not with public lands — the designation can be removed if it's deemed to be in the public good.

Megan Harris, executive director of the Island Nature Trust, says removing the Natural Areas Protection Act designation weakens the entire act. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"That's a little loophole there that we prefer not to see, and that is what's being used," said Harris.

If the project goes ahead as planned, 0.72 acres would be de-designated.

Harris said, even though it's a small area of land — any de-designation of protected green space sets an unwanted precedent.

"It's really the principle of de-designation that is the major issue here," said Harris.

"It effectively dilutes that designation on all public land because there is no certainty that it won't be taken off elsewhere. If somebody wants to … if the province decides that it's a good place for some commercial development."

Public meeting not possible

Steven Myers, P.E.I.'s minister of transportation, said normally a public meeting would be held to gather feedback on the project, but because of COVID-19, that's not possible.

For now the department is soliciting input via phone call or email, and Myers said the province is looking at ways to hold this type of meeting online.

Minister of Transportation Steven Myers says the plan is to designate some land adjacent to the project to make up for the land that would be de-designated. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"We're working … to try to figure out how we can best communicate with the public and get the proper feedback that we need to have to move forward on anything, and keep people safe at the same time," said Myers.

Myers said the plan is to designate some green space adjacent to the project, so the total amount of land in the area with the NAPA designation would be the same.

"We're pretty satisfied that what we're going to do there is very environmentally friendly, given that it's an active transportation link and a bike/walking path," said Myers.

"Over the next five years, you're going to see us linking up pretty near the whole Island. So we're going to try to work it in as environmentally friendly space as we can, and always keeping in mind that our final goal is going to help us meet our carbon targets."

The tender for the project closes May 20. Myers said he'd like to see the work done this summer.

Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the project can call or email the department at naturalareas@gov.pe.ca until May 23.

