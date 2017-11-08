Door-knocking not recommended for P.E.I. byelection campaign

When the byelection comes in P.E.I.'s District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe, candidates will be asked not to go door-to-door as part of their campaign.

A date has not yet been set for a byelection, but it must be held within six months of the resignation of the sitting MLA. Liberal Robert Mitchell resigned on Sept. 3.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she has been talking to Elections P.E.I. about campaigning in the pandemic.

"The recommendation [is] not to do door-to-door in-person canvassing or meeting as part of the leadup to the election," Morrison said in response to a question during the regular, weekly pandemic briefing.

Premier Dennis King was also at the briefing. He noted that Monday's election in New Brunswick had a similar voter turnout to 2018.

"The level of confidence individuals had to vote in that province was seemingly high and I would like to think we could deliver something here," said King.

As for rules surrounding the campaign, King said health and safety has been the priority since the beginning of the pandemic, and the byelection will not be any different.

More from CBC P.E.I.